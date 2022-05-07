Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.6-931.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.18 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $94.51. 554,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,167. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

