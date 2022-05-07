Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) CEO Kyle T. Larkin Sells 8,000 Shares

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GVA opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 370,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

