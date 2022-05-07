Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gray Television to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of GTN opened at $18.96 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Gray Television by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

