Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
About Great Ajax (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.