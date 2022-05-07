Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

