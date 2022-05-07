Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Purchases 1,369,984 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 1,369,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $2,479,671.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,027,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,647.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

