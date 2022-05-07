Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Purchases 1,369,984 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 1,369,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $2,479,671.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,027,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,647.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.