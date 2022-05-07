Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWLIF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.70.

GWLIF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

