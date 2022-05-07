Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given “Sell” Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.64.

TSE GWO opened at C$33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The company has a market cap of C$31.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$33.37 and a 1 year high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.0799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

