Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.64.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$33.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$33.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.0799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

