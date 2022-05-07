Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GWO. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.64.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$33.97 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$33.37 and a one year high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.61. The firm has a market cap of C$31.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.0799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

