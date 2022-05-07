Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 561,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,992. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

