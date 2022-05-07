Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.46 EPS.
GDOT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90.
In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.
