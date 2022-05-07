Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.46 EPS.

GDOT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

