Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.
Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 630,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $35.15.
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
