Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 335,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,756. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

