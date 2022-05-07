Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for the second-quarter fiscal 2022 and current fiscal have been stable of late. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $6.30 and $6.90 in fiscal 2022. It reported an adjusted EPS of $5.60 in fiscal 2021. Greif has been witnessing strong demand in key end markets across its business. The company has been implementing price increase in response to robust demand and combat cost inflation, which is likely to aid earnings. Its restructuring activities that comprise optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment and rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment will drive savings. Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and higher raw material, manufacturing and transportation costs will hurt margins.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 217,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

