Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

