Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of SIM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.90. 9,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

