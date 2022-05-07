Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Guild has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $555.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

