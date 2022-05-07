GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70 to $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.813 billion to $9.131 billion from $8.575 billion to $8.893, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.

GXO stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.13.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $1,789,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

