GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 to $2.90 EPS.

NYSE GXO traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.72. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.