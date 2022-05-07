GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 to $2.90 EPS.
NYSE GXO traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.72. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.