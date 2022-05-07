Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 3.91%.

HBB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 44,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,266. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 33.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

