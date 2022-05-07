Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.14 ($0.38).

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 27.38 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($96,814.49). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($37,333.60).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

