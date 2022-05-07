Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,866,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,590. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

