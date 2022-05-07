Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.
NYSE:HBI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,866,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,590. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.
Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
