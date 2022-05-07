Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTC:HNFSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06. Hanover Foods has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $82.00.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

