Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Harrow Health stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 137,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,647. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.24. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 28,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health (Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

