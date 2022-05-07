Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 504,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
