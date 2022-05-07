Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 504,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

