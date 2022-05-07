Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 188,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

