Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

HE stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,605 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

