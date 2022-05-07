Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

HA stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.97. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

