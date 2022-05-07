Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Alberta Investment Management Sells 8,480,807 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

