HBT Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.17 on Friday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

