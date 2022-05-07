HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 17th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

HBT opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

HBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 156.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

