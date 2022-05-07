HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HBT Financial by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HBT Financial by 156.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.