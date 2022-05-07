HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

HCI traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 46,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $728.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HCI Group by 129.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HCI Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

