Head to Head Analysis: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Hyperfine and Soleno Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -132.97% -74.59%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.81%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Soleno Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Soleno Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 157.07 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.91 million ($0.39) -0.44

Soleno Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Soleno Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

