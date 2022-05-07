Head to Head Analysis: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) versus Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Archrock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 22.25 $99.22 million $5.13 14.15 Archrock $781.46 million 1.77 $28.22 million $0.19 46.95

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archrock. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock pays out 305.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinetik is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Archrock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Archrock 3.61% 5.29% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and Archrock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 4 0 3.00 Archrock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Kinetik’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Archrock.

Risk & Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats Archrock on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Archrock (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components; and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

