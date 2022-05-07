Head to Head Analysis: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Transphorm alerts:

This table compares Transphorm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.44% 31.70% 19.44%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.62%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $139.29, suggesting a potential upside of 52.01%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Transphorm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 29.41 -$14.41 million ($0.27) -25.93 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 8.36 $21.35 billion $4.56 20.09

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Transphorm on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support, account management, and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in mobile devices, high performance computing, automotive electronics, and internet of things markets. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.