Head-To-Head Comparison: GreenBox POS (GBOX) versus Its Competitors

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GreenBox POS to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% GreenBox POS Competitors -23.70% -15.77% -3.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million -$26.45 million -5.01 GreenBox POS Competitors $1.69 billion $120.62 million 20.10

GreenBox POS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GreenBox POS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS Competitors 182 732 1031 27 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 55.33%. Given GreenBox POS’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenBox POS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GreenBox POS rivals beat GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

