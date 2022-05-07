Head-To-Head Comparison: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oak Street Health and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 2.92 -$409.40 million ($1.98) -8.76 Mitesco $120,000.00 270.80 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.45

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.82% -308.72% -24.77% Mitesco -9,190.60% -924.58% -173.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 4 9 0 2.69 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $38.15, suggesting a potential upside of 119.91%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Mitesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

