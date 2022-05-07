Head-To-Head Contrast: Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) versus SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -28.18 Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -45.59% -44.73% Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarWindow Technologies and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than SolarWindow Technologies.

Summary

Origin Materials beats SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

