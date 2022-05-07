Head-To-Head Survey: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energy Vault and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16% Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Energy Vault and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.22%. Stem has a consensus target price of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 202.29%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 10.59 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -5.75

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Energy Vault on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

