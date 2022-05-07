Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.77 million and the lowest is $65.11 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $55.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $290.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $348.69 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $352.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $14.69 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.