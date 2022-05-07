Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

HTA stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 391,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

