Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 288.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after buying an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 391,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

