Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.94.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

PEAK stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 607,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

