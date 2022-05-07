Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Gary B. Abromovitz Sells 1,038 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $203.75 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $189.65 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,979,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

