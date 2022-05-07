Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited the first quarter of 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The company saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses. The company’s international performance was also impressive. First-quarter growth in the dental business was driven by strong global equipment sales as dentists continued to invest in their practices and consumable merchandise sales. Growth within Henry Schein One continues to be driven primarily by a recovery in patient traffic in dental offices. Expansion of the gross margin bodes well. Favorable long-term trends in the dental business and a strong solvency position are an added plus. Over the past year, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, a spike in operating costs is building pressure on the bottom line. Foreign exchange impact persists.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

