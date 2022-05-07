Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 2,169,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,804. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $34,641,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the last quarter.

