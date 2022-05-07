Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
HTGC stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,273. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 155.30%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
