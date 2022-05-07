Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,273. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

