Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $649.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

