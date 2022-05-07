Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of HCCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $649.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.
HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.