Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

